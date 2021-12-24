20-Year-Old Killed in Southeast Dallas Shooting on Thursday

One person is dead after a shooting in Southeast Dallas on Thursday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on Eastbound L.B.J. Freeway at the Haymarket exit ramp at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Police said one person, 20-year-old Reginald Jeffrey, was found inside his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.

Jeffrey was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.

Police said witnesses informed them that a dark colored SUV may have been involved in the shooting.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing, but officers believe the motive may have been road rage.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Tonya. Mcdaniel at 214-671-4236 or by email at tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.