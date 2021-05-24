1 Killed in Shooting at Fort Worth Smoke Shop: Police

One person was killed in a shooting at a store in Fort Worth's Diamond Hill neighborhood Monday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened at a smoke shop in the 2400 block of NE 28th Street at about 2:06 p.m., Fort Worth police said.

Police said one customer fired at another customer while inside the store, striking the man in his upper torso.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, but died of his injuries, police said.

Police said the shooter fled the scene.

No other information was available Monday night.