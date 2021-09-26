Fort Worth

1 Killed in Shooting at Fort Worth Convenience Store

One person is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in Fort Worth on Saturday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, West Division officers were dispatched to the 6200 block of Hulen Bend Boulevard at approximately 10:25 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment but was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, this incident is currently under investigation.

