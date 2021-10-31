Arlington

1 Killed in Overnight Motorcycle Crash in Arlington: Police

One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Arlington on Saturday.

According to the Arlington Police Department, the incident occurred in the 2600 block of Dottie Lynn Parkway shortly after 12 p.m.

Police said investigators determined that a Chevrolet Traverse was traveling southbound and attempting to turn left into the Village Creek Historical Area when a motorcycle traveling northbound collided with the SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 44-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, the occupants of the SUV were not injured.

Police said the driver of the SUV is not facing any criminal charges.

