1 Killed in Fire at Residence in Southwest Dallas

One man is dead after a fire at a residence in southwest Dallas on Saturday morning.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue officials, units were dispatched to a 911 call for a structure fire at a home located on the 1600 block of West Illinois Avenue at approximately 10:31 a.m.

Officials said when firefighters arrived, they saw light smoke coming from the one-story residence.

After entering through the back of the home, they found heavy fire in a rear bedroom, officials aid.

According to officials, firefighters deployed handlines and quickly extinguished the flames.

Officials said once the smoke cleared, they discovered the burned body of an unidentified man lying in the bed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported as a result of the fire, and a dog that was at the home was taken into custody by Dallas Animal Services, officials said.

According to investigators, there are no preliminary indications that the fire was suspicious in nature.

