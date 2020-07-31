Dallas

1 Killed in East Dallas Shooting Thursday Night

The incident occurred at 3409 Spring Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m.

A man is dead after a shooting incident in East Dallas on Thursday night.

A male on the sidewalk was involved in an altercation with a male inside a four-door sedan.

The male suspect inside the sedan shot the victim before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dallas Police Department crime scene unit and homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.

