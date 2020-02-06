1 Killed in Crash Involving Pickup Truck and Sedan in Dallas

One person is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan in Dallas early Thursday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a crash on Walton Walker Boulevard at Keeneland Parkway at about 1:40 a.m.

Police say the crash occurred when a pickup truck hit the rear end of a sedan.

The motorist in the sedan was transported to the Dallas Methodist Medical Center in critical condition. According to the Dallas County Medical Examiner, the motorist died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Dallas police shut down the northbound lanes of Walton Walker Boulevard at Illinois Avenue while they investigated the crash.