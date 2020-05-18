1 Killed After Pileup in Far East Fort Worth

A man was killed late Sunday in a chain-reaction crash on Texas 183 in Fort Worth, police say.

First responders were called about 9:30 p.m. to the crash along the eastbound lanes of the 15000 block of 183 in Far East Fort Worth.

Early reports from a Fort Worth fire spokesman indicated a driver who pulled over to fix a flat tire was struck by four other vehicles. An 18-wheeler then collided with one of the vehicles in the pileup, killing one person.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

No further information was made available.