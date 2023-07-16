1 killed, 3 injured in rollover vehicle accident in Fort Worth

One person was killed and three others were injured following a crash along Alliance Gateway freeway in Fort Worth.

Officers arrived to find a two-vehicle accident which left at least one deceased on scene and three others involved being transported to area hospitals.

Details surrounding the accident are still being investigated but authorities say they believe one of the cars ran a red light and another swerved and hit a third car.

NBC 5 has confirmed one of the injured is a child and their condition is unknown as of this writing.

Fort Worth police will lead the investigation.

