1 Killed, 1 Injured in Road Rage Shooting in Fort Worth: Police

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Saturday.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, South Division officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Wayside Avenue in reference to a shooting call.

Police said when officers arrived, they located an adult male victim with at least one apparent gunshot wound.

Officers also located an adult female victim with at least one apparent gunshot wound near the scene, police said.

According to police, both victims were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment.

Police said the male victim did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The female victim is currently being treated, but her condition is unknown, police said.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

According to police, officers found that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that started at a nearby fast food restaurant.

Police said one vehicle followed the other to a residence where the shooting occurred.

The suspect is cooperating with homicide detectives in this investigation, police said.

No arrests have been made at this time.