Communities in North Dallas see severe damage from Tuesday's storms that slammed area

Plano and Garland neighborhoods bore the brunt of the damage, with tree limbs and debris cluttering streets and businesses

By Keenan Willard

Communities just north of Dallas have borne the brunt of the damage from Tuesday morning's severe storms in the Metroplex.

NBC 5 crews have found trees falling into homes, power lines pulled down, and even the wall of a Plano church ripped off by strong winds.

Fierce winds tore a wall off of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, leaving cleanup crews scrambling to make repairs.

In Garland, neighborhoods were filled with debris from downed trees, some of which came crashing onto people’s homes. David Chandler heard a tree come down on his neighbor's home on Ashley Drive in Garland.

“Buh-boom, oh yeah, it scared the crap out of me,” said David Chandler. “It looks like a bomb went off; we’ve never had nothing like this here.”

The wind was strong enough to throw Robert Sarver’s metal carport onto his roof.

David Chandler, a homeowner in Garland, speaks to NBC 5's Keenan Willard about the extensive damage that was done after Tuesday morning's storm battered the DFW area.

“I knew it was the carport coming apart,” Sarver said. “A few seconds of hail, then the whole house shook, I didn’t know the tree had fallen.”

“It’s the worst I’ve ever seen and I’m 89 years old, I’ve never seen it this bad before,” he continued.

The post office at 3260 Saturn Road in Garland is shut down indefinitely after the doors and windows were blown out. The building’s roof also caved in, sending the air conditioning unit flying into the parking lot.

“I think the initial thing is the power outages and the trees falling, the power lines falling, and property being damaged,” said Lt. Pedro Barineau with the Garland Police Department.

Garland police said recovery would be a process as thousands of homes and businesses were left without power across the area.

They’re warning the community to be on alert for scammers pushing phony resources to victims and to look out for downed power lines and dead stoplights.

“We’re grateful that there were no reports of injury, but there’s a road ahead of us,” Barineau said.

Garland ISD has canceled classes for May 29 because of the power outages and storm damage. The district said it would send families updates on the calendar for the rest of the school year as soon as possible.

