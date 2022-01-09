Arlington

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Arlington Rollover Crash: Police

NBC 5 News

One person is dead and another is injured after a rollover crash in Arlington on Sunday.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a single vehicle rollover in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Park Springs Boulevard at approximately 2:42 a.m.

Police said investigators believe a 2004 Nissan Titan suddenly went off the roadway and struck a guardrail, causing the pickup to flip and land on its side.

The driver of the pickup, a 34-year-old male, was ejected from the vehicle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a 24-year-old male passenger was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said investigators do not believe that either of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and they have not ruled out the possibility that alcohol was a factor.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, police said.

