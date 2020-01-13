Fort Worth

1 Injured in Shooting at Fort Worth QuikTrip

NBC 5 News

One person was hospitalized after a shooting at a QuikTrip parking lot Sunday night in Fort Worth, police said.

Officers were at another call at a nearby Dominos restaurant when they head shots ring out at the QuikTrip gas station at 6601 Brentwood Stair Road.

They found a victim who was shot while in a vehicle in the QT parking lot. Officers rendered first aid and the victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

No other information was available.

