Dallas

1 Injured in Shooting at Dallas Apartment Complex

Dallas police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Clydedale Drive on Wednesday

By Hannah Jones

Metro

One person is injured after a shooting in Dallas early Wednesday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to an apartment complex near the 2900 block of Clydedale Drive shortly after 12:15 a.m.

Police said they were informed that one male had been shot.

Officers at the scene could hear the male victim talking inside a Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance, police said. Officers said the man sounded like he was in pain.

According to Dallas police, EMS transported the victim to Parkland Memorial Hospital.

Police said they do not know if shooting took place inside or outside of the apartment complex.

