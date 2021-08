One person was fatally stabbed Friday night at a parking lot in Deep Ellum, Dallas police say.

Officers responded at about 9:12 p.m. to the lot in the 2600 block of Main Street, where the male had been stabbed.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said. The victim's identity has not been released.

Police did not provide any information about a suspect, but said the person fled before officers arrived and remained at-large Saturday morning.