1 Dead, Multiple Rescued in High Water Incident in Mansfield: Officials

One person is dead after Arlington officials pulled multiple individuals from high water on Thursday night.

According Arlington officials, first responders were called to the intersection of Webb Road and Ballweg Road in Mansfield regarding an SUV that went into a ditch containing high water.

Officials said the Arlington Fire Department rescue team responded to the scene and pulled at least three people from high water.

Officers also responded to the intersection of Webb Ferrell Road and Hanrahan Avenue in reference to an individual trapped inside a submerged vehicle, officials said.

According to officials, the Arlington Fire Department pulled a male out of the submerged vehicle.

Officials said he was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

