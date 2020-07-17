1 Dead, 1 Injured in Overnight South Dallas Shooting

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in South Dallas on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at the intersection of South Ewing Avenue and Edgemont Avenue at approximately 11:15 p.m.

Police found two male victims at the intersection suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the other in unknown condition.

The suspect reportedly left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle and has not been located at this time.