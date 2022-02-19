1 Dead, 1 Injured After Truck Crashes into Mansfield Building

One person is dead and another is injured after a truck crashed into a building in Mansfield, officials said.

According to the Mansfield Fire Department, officers responded to a report that a vehicle had crashed into a building at 7:20 p.m.

Officials said the building is located at 1788 FM 157, on the service drive of Highway 287, south of FM 157.

The vehicle was still running and on fire when officials arrived. It had filled the building with smoke, officials said.

According to officials, the fire was extinguished and two occupants were transported to area hospitals.

Officials said one adult victim was transported to Medical City of Arlington, but was later pronounced dead.

Another victim was transported to Methodist Mansfield Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.