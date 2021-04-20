$1 Billion West Dallas Development Will Have Thousands of Homes and a Lagoon

Builders plan to break ground soon on what will be the biggest development yet in the booming West Dallas area.

The $1 billion mixed-use project will include a lagoon water feature, thousands of homes, and retail and entertainment space on Singleton Boulevard west of downtown.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Megatel Homes received Dallas City Council approval for the huge development last week.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.