$1 Billion West Dallas Development Will Have Thousands of Homes and a Lagoon

Megatel Homes' mixed-use project on Singleton Boulevard will include hundreds of workforce housing units

By Steve Brown, The Dallas Morning News

The SoHo Square mixed-use project in West Dallas will have a 5-acre centerpiece lagoon.
Megatel Homes

Builders plan to break ground soon on what will be the biggest development yet in the booming West Dallas area.

The $1 billion mixed-use project will include a lagoon water feature, thousands of homes, and retail and entertainment space on Singleton Boulevard west of downtown.

Megatel Homes received Dallas City Council approval for the huge development last week.

