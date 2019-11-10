1 Hospitalized After Violent Road Rage Incident in Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Hospitalized After Violent Road Rage Incident in Fort Worth

Published 14 minutes ago

    One person was hospitalized after a road rage incident turned violent in West Fort Worth Sunday night, police say.

    The drivers of two vehicles got into an argument after the incident and one of them stabbed the other in the 2300 block of Ridgmar Boulevard just after 6 p.m., Fort Worth police said.

    The driver and a passenger then got in their vehicle and tried to leave, but police said the driver with the knife then jumped in front of the car.

    Police said the driver with the knife started to damage the vehicle's windshield, but fell under the car and was run over.

    The person who was run over was being checked out at a local hospital as of 9 p.m. Sunday, while the driver who was stabbed was in stable condition, police said.

