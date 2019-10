A man was hospitalized after being shot while standing with a group of people in a Fort Worth parking lot, police said. (Published 2 hours ago)

A man was hospitalized after being shot while standing with a group of people in a Fort Worth parking lot, police said.

At about 12:45 a.m., the suspected shooter pulled in their vehicle to the parking lot at 4937 Mansfield Highway and opened fire, police said.

The suspected shooter left the scene. Police and emergency services shortly arrived.

The man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound. As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the man was in critical condition.

No other information was available.