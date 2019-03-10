1 Dead in Crash at South Arlington Gas Station

One person is dead after their vehicle crashed into a pump at a South Arlington gas station early Sunday morning, police say.

The crash happened around 3:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of East Sublett Road near State Highway 360, Arlington police said.

Police said the vehicle entered the gas station's parking lot and did not slow down before it collided with the pump. Police do not yet know why the vehicle did not slow down.

The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to catch on fire, police said. The driver, and only occupant, of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were still investigating the cause of the crash, and said the driver's identity would not be released until next of kin was notified.