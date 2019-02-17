1 Dead in Chain-Reaction Crashes on I-20 in Arlington

One person died as a result of multiple crashes involving six vehicles on eastbound Interstate 20 in Arlington Saturday night, police said. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police believe there were a total of three chain-reaction crashes that happened in the eastbound lanes in the 4300 block of I-20 near Kelly Elliott Road about 10 p.m.

In the first crash, a pickup truck and a sedan crashed, police said.

In the second collision, the driver of the sedan got out of his car and started to push it to the shoulder, when he and his car were both struck by a third vehicle.

A third crash happened when multiple cars were trying to avoid the previous crash scenes, police said.

The man who was struck was taken to a local hospital where he later died. His name has yet to be released.

The three main lanes of freeway were closed for about five hours while officials investigated. The investigation is ongoing.