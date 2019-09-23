1 Dead in Fiery Crash on I-20 in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Published 31 minutes ago

    Law enforcement officials responded to a fiery crash on westbound Interstate 20 in Dallas.

    Police say a blue sedan rear-ended a camper trailer and a truck that was on the shoulder on the interstate at Texas State Highway Spur 408. When Dallas Fire Rescue, Dallas County Sheriff's Office and Dallas police responded to the scene, both vehicles were on fire.

    The driver of the blue sedan died, police said. Their identity has not been released.

    The pickup truck was sitting on the side of the road, which was occupied by a man, woman and a dog when the blue sedan struck them, officials said.

    No other information was available.

