1 Dead After Being Struck by Stray Bullet in Pleasant Grove

The scene of a shooting near the intersection of Bruton Road and St. Augustine Drive in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

A 14-year-old boy is dead after getting struck by a stray bullet in the 9400 block of Bruton Road in Pleasant Grove Tuesday night, Dallas police say.

The shooting happened before 8 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Bruton Road and North St. Augustine Drive, Dallas police said.

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall said authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a silver Chrysler 300 in connection to the incident.

One of the vehicles was in the parking lot of a gas station, which Hall said has historically been a location for drug- and gang-related activity, when a person in another vehicle opened fire.

The 14-year-old was walking out of the gas station with two of his friends when he was struck, Hall said.

"We're angry. We're saddened. We've lost a life over senseless violence," Hall said Tuesday night.

The boy who was shot was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said they were still investigating the shooting.