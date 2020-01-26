Texas A&M Student Tests Negative for Coronavirus, University Says

The test results for coronavirus in a Texas A&M graduate student came back negative Sunday, the university says.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tested the sample of the student, who had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus originated.

The Brazos County Health District said the student met the criteria for further testing Thursday after an evaluation at a hospital in the College Station area.

As of Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services said it had identified four people who met the criteria to be tested due to their symptoms and travel history.

Since then, two of the four cases have come back negative, while the results of the other two were still pending Sunday.

Texas A&M said it would continue to monitor updates about the virus.

Coronavirus symptoms are flu-like and include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and sore throat. If medical care is needed, please call your healthcare provider first before showing up for testing/treatment. Those that have traveled to Wuhan, China and have flu-like symptoms are encouraged to call their local health department.