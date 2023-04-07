Surgery Saves North Texas Baby Born With Congenital Defects

A North Texas infant is resting at home after an incredible medical journey.

Five-month-old Seamus Riggs was born with several complex congenital defects and has already undergone surgeries to correct at least two of them.

When his mother, Liberty Riggs, was pregnant, doctors discovered Seamus had duodenal atresia, an intestinal obstruction, plus a congenital heart defect (tetralogy of fallot with severe pulmonic valve stenosis).

Doctors were prepared for the high-risk birth but were surprised to discover another defect right after Seamus was born.

He had tracheoesophageal fistula, or TEF, an abnormal connection between the esophagus and the trachea.

Early diagnosis and surgical intervention are crucial to ensuring he can successfully feed. The defect also increased his risk and the complexity of his surgical repairs.

"In these babies, the stomach can swell to the point where they can't take a breath. Surgery within 24 hours was absolutely essential," said Dr. James Davis, pediatric surgeon at Pediatrix Surgical Associates and Medical City Dallas.

Seamus underwent surgery within 24 hours of his birth and doctors were able to successfully repair the duodenal atresia and the TEF.

Seamus spent much of his recovery time in the NICU until he was cleared to go home ahead of the holidays.

"He's surprisingly content and happy for everything that he's gone through," said mom Liberty.

"We're just so grateful that he's home he had a pretty lengthy NICU stay and his two older siblings are just completely in love with him. We're just really valuing this time together as a family now," she said.

Seamus will undergo surgery to repair his heart in the coming weeks but is expected to live a happy and healthy life.