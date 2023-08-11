Researchers working on COVID-19 antivirals for high-risk patients after success with low-risk patients

While most people have put COVID-19 in their rear-view mirror, scientists continue to find what does and doesn't work in treating the illness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that nationwide there were 8,000 hospital admissions in the week of July 22, a 12% increase from the prior week.

The good news, according to doctors, is that antivirals, like Paxlovid and Remdesivir, are highly effective in shortening the severity of illness for high-risk patients.

"The antivirals clearly work. They clearly prevent progression and when used early to prevent progression to hospitalization, Paxlovid actually was a great drug," said Baylor Scott and White Health's Dr. Robert Gottlieb, lead for COVID-19 therapeutics research.

"We do have second-line therapy called Remdesivir. That also works but it requires three days of IV treatment," said Gottlieb.

His research is now taking doctors into the next step against the disease: therapies and treatments for people not considered in a high-risk category.

People at higher risk for severe illness include the elderly, patients with heart disease, brain conditions, diabetes and obesity.

However, even a mild case of COVID-19 for someone who is generally healthy can be more than uncomfortable.

"How do we get a next-generation therapy that is available for all of us, so that we have an easy way to just live our lives around this virus? You get sick. You take an antiviral and you move on," said Gottlieb.

Gottlieb is leading a clinical trial that will hopefully provide efficacy data for an antiviral that could help children as young as 12 who have a mild case of COVID feel better faster.

The study is currently enrolling patients ages 12-64 who are at low risk and have been diagnosed with COVID no longer than three days of symptoms.

