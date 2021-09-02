New Drug Shows Promise As COVID-19 Treatment

A drug created by a Texas A&M University professor could become a useful treatment for patients with COVID-19.

The compound called MPI8 is designed to target a specific enzyme in SARS-CoV-2 and stop the virus from replicating.

Less virus in your body would mean a faster recovery and fewer COVID-19 symptoms.

"It's gonna serve as a really good treatment option," said biological chemist and lead researcher Dr. Wenshe Ray Liu, professor in the Department of Chemistry at Texas A&M University.

According to the Texas A&M University System, the potential effectiveness of MPI8 led Sorrento Therapeutics of San Diego, Calif., to seek exclusive intellectual property rights to the ingredient.

An agreement between the company and Texas A&M University System was announced in August.

Liu said the molecule MPI8 could be highly effective in treating not only the original COVID-19 viral strain, but also the more aggressive variants such as delta.

Liu said that Sorrento hopes to complete pre-clinical studies of MPI8 by the end of the year and seek FDA approval to begin clinical trials on humans in early 2022.

