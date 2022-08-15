Denton County Public Health has released an eligibility form for community members to register for monkeypox vaccinations.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends vaccination for people that have been exposed to monkeypox and people who may be more likely to get monkeypox.

Current eligibility for the vaccination through Denton County Public Health is as follows:

Individuals who had known contact with someone who tested positive for monkeypox within the previous 14 days

A man who has had sex with men and has had multiple of anonymous sexual partners in the previous 14 days

Individuals who had a sexual partner in the previous 14 days who was showing symptoms of monkeypox at the time of intimate contact, such as rash or sores

Individuals with a diagnosis of HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, or early syphilis within the previous 12 months, and

Individuals who are on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis

The vaccine is currently on a limited supply. The DCPH is only offering the vaccination to Denton County residents at this time. If you reside outside of Denton County, it is recommended you contact your local or regional health department in regard to vaccine eligibility and availability.

Monkeypox vaccination is recommended to prevent infection in people exposed to the virus. Vaccinated persons should take steps in protecting themselves from infection by avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact, with someone who has monkeypox or monkeypox symptoms.

More info on monkeypox

Anyone can contract monkeypox, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation said DCPH. The virus' transmission happens through close physical contact with a person who has monkeypox, mainly through contact with infectious sores, scabs, or bodily fluids.

Anyone with a rash that looks like it could be monkeypox is urged to call their healthcare provider and avoid gatherings, sex, or being intimate with anyone until they consult their healthcare provider.

To learn more or register, if eligible, please click here.