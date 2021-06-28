Minimally Invasive Procedure Can Ease Back Pain With Little Down Time

Severe lower back pain can affect a person's quality of life in a big way, but a new, minimally-invasive procedure may be able to help.

The procedure is called the "minuteman" procedure and it's designed to correct spinal stenosis, a common condition caused by the narrowing of the spinal canal.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Chad Stephens, D.O., of Noble Pain Management and Sports Medicine said until now, most patients would have required major back surgery if they qualified for surgery at all.

Some patients are too old, or too sick and have to take strong painkillers to relieve their pain.

In this new procedure, doctors go in through a small incision in the side of the lower back to place a device that will stabilize the spine.

"For years, we really needed something to help our patients that have an instability of their lumbar spine and now we have this very simple outpatient procedure that can be done in a few minutes that the patients can recover extremely quickly," Stephens said.

Janice Meloon of Fort Worth had the procedure done after years of relying on over-the-counter and prescription pain medications for her back pain.

"Any housework or exercise, it hurt my back a lot. Especially at night, it hurt really bad. Sometimes I couldn't get out of bed," Meloon said.

She said after a short recovery, she was able to return to activity she once loved.

Stephens said the procedure is covered by most health insurance plans.

Signs of spinal stenosis in the lower back include back pain, weakness in a foot or leg, pain or cramping in one or both legs when one stands for long periods of time or when they walk, which usually eases when bending forward or sitting.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the most common cause of spinal stenosis is osteoarthritis -- the gradual wear and tear that happens to joints over time.

Spinal stenosis is common because osteoarthritis begins to cause changes in most people’s spines by age 50.

That's why most people who develop symptoms of spinal stenosis are 50 or older.

Women have a higher risk of developing spinal stenosis than men.