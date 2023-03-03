severe weather

How to Cope With Storm Anxiety When Severe Weather Hits North Texas

Experts offer tips on coping with storm anxiety and weather-related phobias.

By Bianca Castro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Severe weather, like March 2, can spawn fear for a lot of North Texans.

Storm anxiety, even weather-related phobias, can seem difficult to manage in the moment, but there are ways to cope.

According to the National Weather Service storm anxiety page, thinking about where you will take shelter, making sure you have several ways to get weather warnings and information, and having a plan for you and your family can help reduce your fear and stress levels when storms are in the area.

Planning and preparation put you in control of your situation and can make the storms a little less scary.

Think about what stresses you out the most about severe weather.

For some people, it’s the sound of thunder, the flashes of lightning or the roar of the winds. For others, it’s the anticipation and uncertainty about what might happen to them or their family.

If there is something that makes your fears worse that you can control, this might help you.

Health Connection

Get connected to a healthier life.

healthcare 4 hours ago

Walmart to Add Health Care Centers to 10 DFW Locations

abortion 9 hours ago

Walgreens Won't Sell Abortion Pill by Mail in 20 States

Board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Debra Atkisson, with the TCU Burnett School of Medicine suggests methods to cope in the moment.

"As far as in the moment, if you're noticing tension, agitation, pause, take some deep breaths as a way to reset where you are. Sit down, spend a minute calming and clearing your mind. That's when if you have a plan in place, it really helps you cope with what's happening," said Dr. Atkisson.

Astraphobia is the fear of thunder and lightning.

It typically affects children, but many adults still deal with a fear of thunderstorms.

Astraphobia is one of the most common specific phobias.

More than 3,000 Facebook users have joined the DFW Storm Support group, co-founded by North Texas Tiffany Beatty.

"I was able to overcome my fear by helping other people and also just remembering that being prepared and not scared is your best bet when it comes to severe weather," said Beatty.

This article tagged under:

severe weatherNational Weather Servicestormanxiety
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us