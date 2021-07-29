Free Mammograms Saturday in Dallas

Bishop Arts retailer Mercado369 is partnering with Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas to offer free mammograms on Saturday.

The free mammograms are by appointment only and space is limited.

Those who are interested in participating can register here. If your appointment is confirmed you'll receive an email confirmation.

You must meet the following requirements: be at least 35 years old, live in Dallas County, and not have medical insurance.

Questions? Contact us at 972-763-5648 (TEXT ONLY) or doris@mercado369.com.