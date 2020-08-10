Dallas Enrolls First Patient in Global Clinical Trial

A Dallas institute has become the first site in the world to conduct new trial testing experimental monoclonal antibodies as a treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

On Wednesday in Dallas, just one day after the initiative was launched by the National Institutes of Health, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute enrolled the first patient in the world for the ACTIV-3 clinical trial. A second patient was enrolled the following day.

The ACTIV-3 Trial will test the safety and effectiveness of a potential new treatment option, a neutralizing monoclonal antibody manufactured by Eli Lilly and Company for hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

"The goal? Get people better. So if someone comes to the hospital with signs or symptoms, we are their life, if we have a treatment that is life-saving. So far, there is not that much out there," said Uriel Sebastian Sandkovsky, MD, MS, Baylor Scott & White’s principal investigator and an infectious disease physician on staff at Baylor University Medical Center.

The NIH ACTIV-3 Trial is the first trial in the Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) program created in a partnership between the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI).

