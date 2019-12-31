Dallas County Reports First Vaping-Related Death

The Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported its first vaping-related death.

County officials said the patient was a teenager with chronic underlying medical conditions.

"Reporting a death in a teen due to EVALI is so tragic", said DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang "We are seeing that severe lung damage, and even death, can occur with just short term use of these products."

Nationally, a total of 2,561 cases of hospitalized e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury or deaths have been reported including 55 deaths in 27 states and the District of Columbia. Texas has reported 228 confirmed cases and two deaths associated with EVALI.