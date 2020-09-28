Dallas County Health Spraying for Mosquitoes Monday, Tuesday

Mosquito pools in Dallas have confirmed positive for the West Nile virus. Weather permitting, the areas delineated below are scheduled for mosquito control spraying on Monday, Sept. 28 and Tuesday, Sept. 29 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.

Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 4500 block of College Park Drive, ZIP 75229: Mendenhall Drive on the north, Forum Lane on the west, Strait Lane on the east, and Irvin Simmons Drive on the south.

Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 12100 block of Oberlin Drive, ZIP 75243: Glen Regal Drive on the north, North Central Expressway on the west, Shephard Road on the east, and Stults Road on the south.

Residents are advised to avoid contact with the spray by staying indoors while fogging is underway. People inside a vehicle while trucks are actively spraying should remain in their vehicles with the windows up and the air conditioner on until the trucks pass through, and the spray is no longer visible.

People who are out during the scheduled spraying time should be alert for trucks and should not follow them. Residents who come into contact with the spray are advised to wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water. The spray breaks down quickly in the presence of sunlight and has no residual effect.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites