Dallas Co. Health Officials Confirm 16-Year-Old Is 10th to Die From Flu-Related Complications

Teresa "Reese" Termulo died Jan. 10

Dallas County health officials confirmed Friday a 16-year-old Bishop Lynch High School student died from flu-related complications.

Teresa "Reese" Termulo died Jan. 10 and was the 10th person to die from flu-related symptoms in the 2019-20 season, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Bishop Lynch issued the following statement to NBC 5 on Monday.

“It is with profound heartbreak and sadness that we confirm the devastating news of the passing of one of our Bishop Lynch High School juniors, Teresa “Reese” Termulo. Reese passed away Jan. 10, 2020. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, classmates, and teachers of this beloved student.”

Health officials reiterated the importance of getting a flu shot, and said it's not too late to get one.

"This flu death is another tragic reminder of the seriousness of the flu," said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director and Health Authority. I can’t stress enough the importance of getting an annual flu vaccine and practicing prevention measures."

DCCHS will provide free flu shots for adults and children Thursday, Jan. 23 and Saturday, Jan. 25. Click here for more information.

