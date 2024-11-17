Cook Children's to expand capacity with new tower in Fort Worth Medical District

Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth is planning to build a new tower at its Medical District campus to alleviate capacity issues.

Due to Fort Worth's rapid population growth, there is an even higher demand for pediatric care. The hospital said it's not uncommon for the emergency department to see 500-600 patients a day during sick seasons. In September, the hospital said it met an unprecedented level of demand when 102 of its 106 NICU beds were filled.

Cook Children's said the new West Tower will add 700,000 square feet to the campus, with 160,000 square feet available for future development.

The master plan also calls for expanding the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with an additional 37 beds and expanding and redesigning the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). The hospital plans to increase capacity for hematology and oncology services and research and add operating rooms and imaging services.

The redesigned PICU will replace the ward-style PICU where patients are treated in spaces separated by curtains for 56 private rooms where children can heal peacefully without the added anxiety and stress caused by absorbing the sights and sounds of another child's situation.

“Our place in this world is to be there when kids need us, and to provide that necessary support for that family and that child so that they’re able to have as productive of a life as they possibly can,” said Stan Davis, president of Cook Children’s Medical Center. “So the belief is we do that by having the facilities, having the physicians and caregivers, having the technology, but also having the heart and the commitment of our community and our team to be able to do that when it’s necessary. That’s why we’re here. We stand in the middle of being able to and not being able to provide that necessary critical care.”

