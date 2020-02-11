CDC Updates Number of Hospitalized EVALI cases and deaths

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the updated number of hospitalized e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury (EVALI) cases and deaths Tuesday.

As of Feb. 4, 2,758 EVALI hospitalizations or deaths were reported in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, 64 of which were deaths.

The 64 EVALI deaths were confirmed in 28 states and the District of Columbia:

Alabama

California

Connecticut

Delaware

The District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Jersey

New York

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

More deaths are under investigation.

The CDC, along with the FDA, continues to monitor EVALI cases and deaths.