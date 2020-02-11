vaping

CDC Updates Number of Hospitalized EVALI cases and deaths

Almost 3,000 EVALI cases have been reported in the United States and U.S. Territories, including Texas

By Hannah Jones

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the updated number of hospitalized e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury (EVALI) cases and deaths Tuesday.

As of Feb. 4, 2,758 EVALI hospitalizations or deaths were reported in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, 64 of which were deaths.

The 64 EVALI deaths were confirmed in 28 states and the District of Columbia:

  • Alabama
  • California
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • The District of Columbia
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia

More deaths are under investigation.

The CDC, along with the FDA, continues to monitor EVALI cases and deaths.

