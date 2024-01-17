Billionaire Mike Bloomberg pours $250M to open health care high school in Dallas

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg is investing $250 million to open 10 high schools across the country, including one in Dallas, focused on the healthcare industry.

In North Texas, Baylor Scott & White Health and the public charter school system Uplift Education will collaborate to transform West Dallas’ Uplift Heights Preparatory into a healthcare-focused campus. They will also establish a health science pathway at Grand Prairie’s Uplift Grand Preparatory.

“These innovative programs … have the potential to not only change the trajectory of young lives, but the economic health of families and neighborhoods we serve,” leaders from Baylor Scott & White and Uplift said in a joint statement.

The local partnership will receive about $14.6 million from the pool of funds to roll out its offerings. It is one of two in Texas, with Memorial Hermann Health System and Aldine ISD opening a high school in the Houston area.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Through dedicated high schools and new pathways, students will get training, credentials and experience in areas such as surgical technologists, radiology technicians and respiratory therapists. Officials aim to get students working with partner healthcare providers straight after graduating.

Click here to read more on the school from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.