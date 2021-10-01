Artist Creates Portrait of Team Who Cared for Father

88-year-old Mario Cortez spent 10 days, ill with COVID-19, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano before feeling well enough to go home.

But the gratitude he and his daughter Susie Cortez have for the team who cared for him will last a lifetime.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

That's why she spent six months creating a unique piece of artwork, featuring the portraits of Cortez's medical team.

She presented the artwork to the hospital this week.

“Creating this piece, I felt happiness inside my heart, not sadness,” said Cortez in a hospital press release.

“As I painted and looked at the individual photos of healthcare workers, I could sense smiles behind those masks. Hopefully, I captured those emotions, and others will find joy in my artwork as well.”

Her painting will remain on display for several months at Texas Health Plano.