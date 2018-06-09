FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2006, file photo, a car passes in front of a Tyson Foods Inc., sign at Tyson headquarters in Springdale, Ark.

Tyson Foods Inc. - one of the world's largest chicken and beef processors - is recalling nearly 2.5 million lbs. of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS) announced today.

The problem was discovered over a year ago, on June 6, 2017, when an ingredient supplier informed the company that the bread crumbs the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk.

Milk, a known allergen, had not previously been declared on the product label.

According to Tyson’s records, schools have purchased products through the company’s commercial channels.



While there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products at this time, anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The recalled chicken items were produced and packaged on various dates from Aug. 17, 2016 through Jan. 14, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-1325” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped for institutional use nationwide.

The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

The following products are subject to recall:

31.86-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN STRIP-SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS-CN” with case code 003859-0928 and production dates of 09/09/2016, 10/05/2016, 10/14/2016, 10/15/2016, 11/09/2016, 12/10/2016, 12/30/2016 and 01/14/2017.

31.05-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS-CN” with case code 003857-0928 and production dates of 11/12/2016.

30.6-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN” with case code 016477-0928 and production dates of 09/10/2016, 09/16/2016, 09/23/2016, 09/30/2016 and 10/06/2016.

30.6-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN CHUNK-SHAPED BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN” with case code 016478-0928 and production dates of 09/16/2016, 09/28/2016 and 10/06/2016.

20.0-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN” with case code 005778-0928 and production dates of 09/14/2016, 09/19/2016 and 10/03/2016.

32.81-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN CHUNK-SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS” with case code 070364-0928, packaging and production date of 08/17/2016.

20-lb bulk cases of “SPARE TIME, Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Patties” with case code 005778-0861 and production date of 10/03/2016.

20-lb bulk cases of “SPARE TIME, Fully Cooked Chicken Pattie Fritters” with case code 016477-0861 and production date of 09/16/2016 and 10/06/2016.