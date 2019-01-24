Texas Health Resources Announces Hundreds of Layoffs

Texas Health Resources announced a round of layoffs Thursday as the company looks to the future.

Company officials said the layoffs will affect less than three percent of the entire workforce of more than 24,000 people.

The layoffs were not centered at one hospital or location, but rather spread across different facilities.

“While we regret having to take these actions, we want to be clear that only a small number of employees were affected,” said Michelle Kirby, Texas Health’s chief people officer.

“There are job opportunities in other areas of Texas Health and we have a long track record of placing impacted employees in other roles in our system. We are working hard to do so for these individuals,” added Kirby.

Texas Health officials said they continue to grow several service lines and has plans to open two new hospitals in the next two years, along with expansion projects at existing facilities.

Texas Health leaders said the layoffs were necessary as the company takes a long-term view of its operations and continued service to the community.