Parkland Hospital Warns Parents About Glow Sticks

Glow sticks are popular during Halloween, but Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas says calls to the North Texas Poison Center skyrocket this time of year.

Parkland said children sometimes confuse glow sticks for candy and chew on them and get sick.

"A lot of kids are curious, so they end up playing with the sticks they put them in their mouths, chewing on them, now they are open and it exposes them to the liquid, in their eyes and skin," said Lizbeth Petty, public health educator at Parkland Hospital.

If your child ingests something like the liquid from a glow stick, wash their mouth out for at least 15 minutes and call the experts at the the North Texas Poison Center. Doctors said rushing to the emergency room may not be necessary, but they are on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The phone number is (800) 222-1222.

Health experts also say face paint can cause irritation and allergic reactions on the sensitive skin of children. It's a good idea to test the makeup on a small spot first before applying it to their face.