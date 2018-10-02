New Health Research Facility at UTA

NBC 5 gets a look inside the Science and Engineering Innovation and Research Building at the University of Texas at Arlington. Researchers will be focused on brain health, cancer, cardiovascular health and aging. (Published Monday, Oct. 1, 2018)

A Look Inside the Science and Engineering Innovation and Research Building at UTA

The University of Texas at Arlington boasts a new $125 million Science & Engineering Innovation & Research building, a state-of-the-art facility that leaders will contribute to pushing the University forward as a leading health science research and teaching institution.

Almost $30 million in active research grants move with UTA’s faculty into the new facility, which will focus on interdisciplinary research around major health science arenas, such as brain health, cancer, cardiovascular health, healthy aging and rehabilitative medicine.

"We have been hiring a lot of new faculty, bringing in a large number of new grants all designed to really help us take a leading role in different kinds of health research," says Duane Dimos, UTA’s vice president for research.

Biology doctoral student and military veteran Marquerite Herzog says she's looking forward to using the SEIR resources to study how genes play a role in PTSD.

"If I can bridge the gap with the genomic research, that would be a great thing that would help people," says Herzog.

The SEIR building also incorporates a novel “science-on-display” concept with glass interior walls that allow everyone who walks through the building to be part of the discovery process.