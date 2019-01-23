New Devices Reduce Needle Anxiety

Many conditions require people to self-inject. For many, training is no more than one session with a nurse, teaching technique on a piece of fruit or a pillow. But new medical training devices can help patients gain confidence as they care for themselves or loved ones.

Diabetes, Crohn's disease and rheumatoid arthritis are just three of the many conditions that require some people to self-inject. For many, training is no more than one session with a nurse, teaching technique on a piece of fruit or a pillow. But new medical training devices can help patients gain confidence as they care for themselves or loved ones.

Little Aniyah Jackson is right at home playing doctor, she sees them a lot. Aniyah has Turner's syndrome: a genetic condition that stunts growth.

"Having a small child is not a bad thing, but it can affect them later with osteoporosis, affect the growth of their organs," Aniyah's mother Anne Marie Jackson said.

Aniyah's doctor prescribed an injected growth hormone. Once a day, until she's 14.

Orphaned Colorado Bear Cubs Head to New Home

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers helped orchestrate the move of orphaned bear cubs into new homes. They used sleds to move the black bear cubs, ranging in weight from 110 to 160 pounds, through snow and steep terrain. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019)

"Over the course of that time, it's going to be over 4,000 times I have to put a needle in her," Anne said. "It was daunting and scary. I cried. A lot."

Now, newly designed training devices, like an injection pen, take patients through the process. They mimic the feel and force of injections without a real needle, and without breaking the skin.

"There's an initial deformation when the skin is relaxing," explained Joe Reynolds, research manager at Noble International, Inc.

It's that agitation on the skin that catches patients off guard.

"Patients want to remove it before the injection is finished," Reynolds said.

Meaning patients may not be getting all of the medication. Researchers say after two weeks of home training, patients gain muscle memory. The process and the sensation become second nature. After more than a year of injections, Anne and Aniyah have a routine, but Anne said a training device at the very start would have been a huge help.

"We don't have a medical background and we should always feel confident," Anne said.

Noble works with several major pharmaceutical companies to develop the training devices along with the drugs that need to be injected. Patients can also ask their doctors to request these devices.

Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath, Supervising and Field Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.