The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, where people can turnover unused or expired medications.

Most collection locations will accept any unwanted medication from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

To find a collection site near you, visit DEA.gov here.

Medications can be brought in pill containers or loose in ziplock bags.

If you are unable to drop off unwanted medications on Saturday, there are dozens of locations in North Texas that will accept and dispose of controlled substances year round. Search those locations here.