NBC 5 is taking a multi-platform approach to raising awareness of issues involving teen mental health. NBC 5 will broadcast a focused newscast, NBC 5 State of Mind: Kids Under Pressure, on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 5:00 p.m.

NBC 5 anchor and health reporter, Bianca Castro, and education reporter, Wayne Carter, will focus on a collection of reports about the pressure on kids today, the effects of this stress, cyber-bullying, and an emphasis on the warning signs of a stressed-out child, as well as finding the right balance between school and extracurricular activities.

With the most recent findings showing an increasing number of young, minority boys attempting suicide, this focused newscast approaches topics that are unknown, overlooked and often neglected in some cases. NBC 5 aims to create a space for conversation to address this multifaceted issue for North Texans.

In addition to the television coverage highlighting the many triggers that can lead to teen suicide, NBC 5 will host a Facebook Live chat with experts in the field as well as hosting a phone bank of trained volunteers available to help North Texans find resources and answer questions dealing with this important topic.