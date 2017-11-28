Medical City Plano is now the first hospital in Collin County to create a specific unit that allows patients to access 24-hour hyperbaric oxygen therapy, while being booked in the hospital.

"Starting these services while still in the hospital under our care is advantageous for healing and continuity of care," said Dr. Salil Gulati, medical director of burn and reconstructive surgery at Medical City Plano. "When tissue has been compromised, it's important to begin treatment to try to restore it as soon as possible. This in-patient service will be able to provide a crucial, time-sensitive treatment to the community in a way that has never been done before."

Previously, patients had to wait to be discharged from the hospital to be provided outpatient hyperbaric therapy for years.

The unit consists of experienced staff that are on-call around the clock and is part of the Burn and Reconstructive Center that opened in 2015 and serves as Collin County's first and only burn center.

Trooper Photographed With Snoop Dogg Again Sues DPS

The Texas State Trooper who posed for a photograph with rapper Snoop Dog in March 2015 is once again suing officials with the Texas State Department of Public Safety. Marina Trahan Martinez with The Dallas Morning News explains what the lawsuit is all about. (Published Monday, Nov. 27, 2017)

This type of therapy provides five times more oxygen than what we normally breathe in a submarine-like chamber. The high pressure increases oxygen absorption, improving blood circulation and allowing tissues to regenerate quicker.