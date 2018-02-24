For Gay Parents, First Comes the Baby, Then Debt - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
For Gay Parents, First Comes the Baby, Then Debt

Published at 4:49 PM CST on Feb 24, 2018 | Updated at 5:34 PM CST on Feb 24, 2018

    Getty Images/Christopher Furlong
    File - A two week old baby's feet in England.

    For a heterosexual couple having a baby can be expensive but for gay couples having a baby means more than just hospital bills, NBC News reported. 

    The average US hospital baby delivery can costs up to $3,800 according to a 2011 Agency for Healthcare Research report. But fertitlity treatments, surrogacy, legal fees and hospital care can costs more than 10 times the average delivery costs.

    The Family Equality Council, an advocacy organization for LGBTQ families, said for gay couples the cost easily exceeds $100,000, NBC News reported. Legals fees are an additional costs depending on state laws. 

